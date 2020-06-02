It was a tragic day for the Balakrishnan household, as his daughter Devika, killed herself on Monday, allegedly for being unable to attend the online classes that began on 1 June.The Xth grader lived in the Mankeri Dalit colony in Walanchery in Kerala’s Malappuram district. She had bagged the Ayyankali scholarship and was anxious she was not able to attend online classes, reported Asianet.Investigation revealed that she had self-immolated herself with a bottle of kerosene. Her body was found in an abandoned house in the neighbourhood.‘Enough is Enough’: Kerala’s Women Teachers Harassed OnlineDevika, daughter of Balakrishnan and Sheeba, was academically good, according to reports. Police sources retrieved a suicide note that said, “I am leaving.”Balakrishnan is a daily wage labourer and hsi family was going through a financial crisis. He had reportedly injured his arm two months ago. The family had no means of earning due to the lockdown. The family has a television set, but even that got damaged a few days ago.Monsoon Hits Kerala, 102 % Rainfall Expected Across India: IMDState Education Minister C Raveendranath has asked for a report from the District Education Officer on the child’s death.Kerala officials are now finding out from students across the state how many have the resources to take online classes.The state has restarted classes for school students from LKG to Class XII with experimental virtual classes. Students can take these classes on YouTube or through the government-run education channel Kite Victers.Maha Asks Kerala for 50 Docs and 100 Nurses to Help Fight COVID-19 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.