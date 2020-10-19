Kerala Paying for ‘Gross Negligence’ After Onam: Health Minister

Commenting on the upward trajectory of COVID-19 cases in Kerala, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday, 18 October, said that the southern state had paid the “price of its gross negligence” as social distancing measures were violated during large festivities organised to celebrate Onam in September, reported news agency IANS.

Speaking on his weekly Sunday Samvaad programme, Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the number of daily new cases had ‘nearly doubled’ following Onam.