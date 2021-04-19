Kerala COVID Surge: Night Restrictions, Malls to Shut at 7:30 PM

As per the new regulations, the state government has introduced other restrictions. Malls, multiplexes and theatres should close by 7.30 pm. Sectoral magistrates and police have been given powers to shut malls, theatres, establishments and shops for a fixed number of days if they violate protocol. Private tuition centres should continue online.



All events and training programmes, both government and private sector, will be online only. All departmental exams and PSC exams should be postponed.

The state government also said that it will extend its mass COVID-19 test. It will conduct COVID-19 tests for three lakh people on 21 and 22 April. Kerala had conducted mass COVID-19 testing on 16 and 17 April.