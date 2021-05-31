CM Vijayan Urges CMs of 11 States to Press Centre Over COVID Jabs

Saying that experts have been warning of a third COVID-19 wave, Vijayan pointed out that the country needs to boost preparation and vigil for this eventuality. If the states are required to procure the vaccines on their own, their financial strength will be in dire straits, the CM wrote.

"Fiscal strength of the States is an essential part of a healthy federal setup. If the states' finances are hamstrung, federalism itself will be weakened and this will not augur well for a democratic polity like ours. Further, this will impede the efforts for early building of herd immunity," he said.

Vijayan added that India has public sector pharmaceutical companies capable of manufacturing the vaccine and the Centre should take necessary steps to ensure that patent laws do not to stand in their way.