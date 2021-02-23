Kerala CM Asks PM to Intervene in K’taka COVID Border Regulations 

The regulations led to protests from workers of Congress and the Union Union of Muslim League in Kerala. Protesters blocked vehicles from Karnataka at Thalappady in Kasaragod, while holding sit-in protests on the road.

Political leaders also criticised the Karnataka government for seeking an RT-PCR test due to its high cost. They also cited challenges that arose last year, when Karnataka sealed its border with Kerala at the start of the pandemic. At two patients died after they were turned away at the Karnataka border, while others near the Kasaragod border struggled to find treatment.

Kerala has seen an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in recent days, and is recording among the highest number of cases in the country.

(This story was first published on The News Minute and has been republished here with permission.)