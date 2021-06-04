Kerala Budget: Rs 20,000 Crore Package to Tackle 2nd COVID Wave

The budget emphasised on strengthening the health sector during the devastating second wave of the pandemic.



The COVID-19 stimulus package would include Rs 2,800 crore to tackle the health emergency situation, Rs 8,900 crore to be disbursed directly to people who have lost their jobs, and Rs 8,300 crore towards interest subsidy for loans to help rejuvenate the economy.



Other initiatives include introduction of isolation wards for contagious diseases at all community health centres, taluks, districts, and general hospitals and allocating separate blocks in medical college hospitals for combating contagious diseases, like COVID-19 and Nipah virus.



Anticipating a surge in the coming months, the state is also looking to increase the number of beds in paediatric ICUs and set up a liquid medical oxygen plant of 150 metric tonnes capacity.

The government has allocated five crore rupees as assistance for children who lost their parents to the deadly virus.