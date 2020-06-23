Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, 23 June, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the deployment of doctors and nurses from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Army at the upcoming 10,000 bedded COVID Care Centre in Chhatarpur.Amit Shah, in response to CM's request, tweeted saying, the facility will start functioning by 26 June.Earlier, on Sunday, Shah had reviewed Delhi's COVID-19 situation for the third time in a week.Shah also said, "I would like to inform the people of Delhi that a 1,000 bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds is being developed for COVID patients. DRDO and Tata Trust are building the facility. Armed forces personnel will man it. This COVID Care Centre will be ready in next 10 days.""Armed Forces personnel have been detailed for providing medical care and attention to COVID patients housed in the Railway coaches in Delhi. 8,000 additional beds have already been placed at Delhi government’s disposal for making COVID care centres, as per requirement," he added.The national capital has been grappling with the shortage of beds and rising number of COVID-19 cases.On Tuesday, the city recorded 3,947 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths. With this, the total number of positive cases now stand at 66,602 including 24,988 active cases and 2,301 deaths.After Sunday's review meeting, MHA had said, "To adopt a comprehensive policy for Delhi, the government will conduct random serological test of 20 thousand people starting from June 27 to July 10."Amit Shah Visits Delhi’s LNJP Hospital, Reviews Preparedness We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.