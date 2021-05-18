Kejriwal Announces Rs 50,000 Ex-Gratia for COVID Victims
Children orphaned by COVID, Kejriwal said, will get Rs 2,500 monthly pension till they attain the age of 25 years.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday, 18 May, ex gratia of Rs 50,000 each to families of COVID victims and an additional Rs 2,500 monthly pension for families, where the breadwinners have died.
Additionally, families where the breadwinner has died, will be given Rs 2,500 monthly pension, besides the ex-gratia. Kejriwal said, “If husband dies, pension will be given to the wife, if wife dies it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents.”
Children who have been orphaned due to COVID-19 will be given Rs 2,500 monthly pension till they attain the age of 25 years. They will also be provided free education, announced Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal also announced that for the month of May, 5 kg ration that is given every month to the 72 lakh ration card-holders in Delhi will be free of cost. He also noted that an additional 5 kg free ration is being given by the Centre.
For those who do not have ration cards but are poor, Kejriwal said, they will also be given ration by the Delhi government. “They need not produce their income certificate, they just need to tell us that they are poor and they want ration,” the Delhi CM said.
