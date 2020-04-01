KCR Said Telangana Will Be COVID-19-Free by 7 April, But Will It?

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday, 29 March, had said that with 11 people due to be discharged the following day, “Telangana will be coronavirus-free by 7 April”.

Speaking at a press conference, Rao said: “All the necessary diagnosis is done and patients are being discharged after the formalities. 58 people are under treatment. 25,937 people who came from other countries are under the government’s supervision. The quarantine period of these people will be completed by 7 April. After 7 April, there will be no coronavirus patients if no new cases are reported from now.”

However, within 24 hours, there was a total reversal of the situation in the state as 6 deaths were announced, all returnees from the meeting at Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. On Tuesday, 31 March, 15 new cases were reported from the state.

The Quint spoke to senior doctors and virologists to understand if the ‘prediction’ made by the CM was logical or uninformed, even as COVID-19 cases spike on a daily basis, nearing 1,400 cases nationally.