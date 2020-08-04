Amid COVID Deaths & Despair, Kashmiris Give a Leg up to Each Other

Jameel, who works with J&K’s health department, was not facing this peculiar situation for the first time. Since the pandemic broke out, of 348 COVID deaths in J&K, Srinagar alone has recorded nearly 100 casualties, the highest among the 20 districts of the union territory.

About 30 percent of 348 deaths have been reported in the past week alone, making the job of Jameel even tougher. In five months, he claims to have transported more than 70 COVID-19 bodies from hospital mortuaries to graveyards across Srinagar.

And there have been instances, says Jameel, where the families or relatives of a dead patient relegate the responsibility of last rites to him. In such scenarios, he depends for help on the gravedigger, his associates or even people living around a particular graveyard to complete the last rites.

“Some of them are so afraid they won’t even attend funeral prayers. But I encourage them (family members) to have faith and step forward,” Jameel said outside the mortuary of SMHS hospital.

With over 7,749 active cases in the region as of 30 July, the COVID-19 curve has been surging since the past fortnight. Srinagar hospitals are feeling the dearth of manpower and beds to deal with an unprecedented flow of patients. New guidelines have been issued not to admit asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients who will now be treated at home.

For Jameel, the ambulance driver, the ordeal is becoming more agonising. On 16 July, he was glad that only two COVID-19 patients had died in Srinagar. By the time he was about to finish, there was more bad news. 16 deaths were reported that day, the highest single day leap in J&K since the pandemic broke out.

“I had to bury four more bodies in different graveyards in one night. I got free at around 3 in the morning. But I am doing it for the sake of God. If I keep the fear of the virus in my heart, then who will bury the dead?” he said.