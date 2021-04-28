Karnataka’s COVID Woes: Patients Die on Road, Sleep on Pavements

In Bengaluru, a COVID victim died on the road, while another died in the car in Kalburgi. Reason, no availability of beds.

The plight of a non-COVID patient seems equally worse. A six-year-old, Prajwal died at Kalaburagi because he was not given treatment after meeting with an accident.

“We are from Ballari. We came to Kalaburagi to visit the Sharanabasaveshwar temple. As we were heading back, we stopped to take a break. The child was standing near the car. An Innova car hit him and sped away. The time was around 2 am. We went to Sunrise Hospital. They said there was no ventilator. We went to Basaveshwara Hospital. There was no ventilator. The ambulance broke down. We arranged another ambulance. We went to Vatsalya Hospital. We got the same answer,” said 6-year-old Prajwal’s relative.