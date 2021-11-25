Karnataka: 66 Students at Medical College get COVID-19, Hostel Sealed

According to District Collector Patil, all the students at the SDM Medical College have been vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. “A few of the positive students are showing symptoms, but none of them are severe. All the medical departments at the college are also monitoring their condition. A few have coughs and fever, but many are asymptomatic,” he said.“

Most of the faculty are also vaccinated. If any of them have not taken the vaccine, we will ensure that they are inoculated today,” he added.

The Karnataka government had announced in June this year that all health and medical education institutes, including dental, AYUSH, nursing and allied healthcare colleges, would reopen for students and staff who had taken at least one dose of the vaccine.