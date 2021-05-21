Karnataka Lockdown Restrictions Extended Till 7 June
The lockdown in the state was announced first on 10 May and was slated to be in place till 24 May.
The Karnataka government has extended the state-wide lockdown till 7 June. The lockdown in the state was announced first on 10 May and was slated to be in place till 24 May.
The government has now decided to extend the lockdown by another two weeks and the lockdown in Karnataka will be in force till 6 am on 7 June.
Speaking to the media, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the decision was taken after a meeting with officials and ministers. “We had a meeting with senior officials and ministers and decided on the extension. We had strict restrictions till 24 May. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the restrictions till 7 June at 6 am,” he said.
The CM added that there are no changes in the restrictions, but pointed out that people were not following the lockdown norms. Police have been allowed to take action against the lockdown violators.
Public transportation, including RTC buses and Bangalore Metro services, will continue to remain prohibited except for emergencies, like getting vaccinated or for the movement of those employed in essential services.
Shops dealing in food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am.
(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.