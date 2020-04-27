Taking up the matter of the ‘abuse’ of a Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) unit member while on leave in Belagavi, on 23 April, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has written to Director General of Police in Karnataka.According to news agency ANI, the commando, Sachin Savant, was reportedly thrashed and dragged barefoot to a police station, allegedly for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms by not wearing a mask and deterring a public servant from discharging duty. The incident reportedly took place when Savant was cleaning his motorbike outside his home in Examba village.A case has been registered in this regard. The CRPF is mulling "a counter FIR against the atrocious action of the police" against the jawan, a senior officer of the paramilitary force told PTI.No Social Distancing: K’taka BJP MLA Gives Out Kits in Packed HallThe force has reportedly written to DGP Praveen Sood stating that the "unpleasant situation could have been avoided had the state police taken the CRPF hierarchy into confidence before making the arrest". The CoBRA unit of the CRPF specialises in guerrilla tactics and jungle warfare.BJP minister CT Ravi tweeted that the “issue will be resolved amicably.”Differing VersionsThe CRPF letter said commando Savant was "manhandled, ill-treated, paraded to the police station barefooted, kept in chains and handcuffs" by police personnel.According to ANI, the Belagavi SP said: “Two police constables, who were on duty for implementation of lockdown, saw five people sitting outside a house. Seeing the police, four people ran away... the one remaining person, who was a CRPF constable, argued with the police personnel. He was he assaulted by the constables.“PTI reported cops as saying that the “commando started the altercation" with the beat constable and another policeman accompanying him, and "assaulted" them.The CRPF has countered this by saying that Savant had informed the policemen that he was not wearing the mask as he was just outside his home.Conduct of Police Personnel Not Citizen-Centric: CRPF LetterThe letter to the DGP went on to reportedly state that "it is apparent that the conduct of police personnel was not citizen-centric."Written by a special director general-rank officer on behest of CRPF Chief AP Maheshwari, the letter requested the DGP to get the matter inquired and "provide justice to the jawan, keeping the gravity of the incident and its impact on the relationship between the two forces.""We have taken up the case with state police chief of Karnataka. His (Savant) bail plea is coming before the court on Tuesday and the CRPF, too, shall be in court through its local officers. Thereafter, case investigation shall be followed up to take it to the logical conclusion," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Moses Dhinakaran told PTI.(With inputs from PTI and ANI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)