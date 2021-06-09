440 Days & Counting: Kalbhonde Village in Thane Has No COVID Cases

“During the first and second wave of COVID, we have recorded zero cases. Now, we are preparing for the dreaded third wave with the same vigour,” the village Sarpanch Devki M Ghera told IANS.

Leading the anti-COVID war from the front, she was assisted by the Police Patil Bhalchandra Khadke, Gram Sevak Prashant Marke, and an 11-member Village Vigilance Committee (VVC), ASHA workers, Aanganwadi workers and school teachers, to chalk out the strategies and protect the people of the village at all costs.

Primarily, Ghera said the village strictly adheres to all the guidelines issued by the Thane district authorities and has virtually 'sealed itself' from the outside world.