Journalists Should Be Vaccinated on Priority, Says Arvind Kejriwal

He added, “In case the number of beds in hospitals starts falling short, we might have to impose a lockdown. I am not in favour of lockdown. I just need your cooperation”.

Kejriwal also urged people with mild or no symptoms to avoid getting admitted to hospitals, so that only those who are seriously ill can get access.

Kejriwal has also been stressing the need to remove restrictions on vaccine eligibility and had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the same. Kejriwal asserted that a door-to-door campaign can ensure universal inoculation within three months.