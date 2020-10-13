Johnson & Johnson Halts Vaccine Trial After Participant Falls Ill
The trial for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been temporarily halted after a participant became ill.
The trial for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been temporarily halted after a participant became ill, news agency AFP reported on Tuesday, 13 October.
"We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant," the company said in a statement.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
