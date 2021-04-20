COVID Surge: Night Curfew Extended to All Districts of J&K

The government also decided that within the municipal and local body limits only 50 percent of the shops will remain open.

"Only 50% shops in market complexes/ Bazaars/ Malls within the Municipal limits/urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system", Sinha said in another tweet.

District magistrates of various districts have been advised to devise a mechanism to implement these curbs preferably in consultation with local market associations.

The government has already closed all universities, colleges, schools and coaching centres across the Union territory to check the fast-spreading COVID infection.

J&K has been steadily recording a steep rise in the daily numbers of new cases and the deaths of people infected with coronavirus.