Video Editor: Deepthi RamadasIndo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has taken over India's largest single COVID care centre at Radha Soami Beas in Chattarpur, New Delhi as nodal agency to operate.The Home Ministry had on 23 June nominated ITBP as the nodal agency to provide doctors and a team of other professionals to this care centre, as requested by the Delhi government.Several teams of the ITBP including medical and administration staff visited the centre on 24 June and held a series of discussions with the stakeholders.Currently a 2,000-bed COVID care centre, it is expected to be operational from 26 June, with a total bed capacity of up to 10,200. It is expected that more than 1,000 doctors of ITBP and other CAPFs and 2,000 paramedical, assistant and security staff will be deployed at the facility to operate. South Delhi District Administration will provide administrative support to the centre.