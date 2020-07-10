Groceries, Utilities, Health: Where India Spent More in Lockdown

Did the lockdown make India feel the pinch in its wallet? An Ipsos Cost of Living Survey shows a “major jump in spends on food, essential commodities and services for most urban Indian households” as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

Indian citizens are not the only ones who have ended up with higher expenditure during this time – 60 percent of global citizens reported increased expenditures.

Interestingly, the Ipsos survey has found that it wasn’t increases in prices that led to these increased expenditures, but other factors, as Amit Adarkar, CEO of Ipsos India explained: