India’s Vaccine Mess: Why Our Vaccination Policy Was Bound to Fail

India’s not a cash strapped country, economists remind us. For one, the Government of India could have easily borne the cost of vaccinating the entire country above 18 years for a little over 0.36 % of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to India Ratings and Research.

By creating differential pricing, the government ended up creating supply bottlenecks and leaving the prioritising of doses to the manufacturers.

India could have used its Rs 35,000 crore vaccine fund created during Budget 2021 to vaccinate nearly 100 crore Indians.

India’s ‘Atmanirbharta’ wouldn’t have been hurt if India had used its vast cash reserves to place large orders from vaccines makers from around the world, not now, when they have no supplies to give, but back in 2020.

Covaxin, developed in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV), could have been licensed sooner to other vaccine manufacturers in the country. A policy India ironically supports at World Trade Organisation (WTO).

India could have given the vaccine makers realistic orders for vaccines, not a drip-drip placement of doses.

India could have spent a lot more money and resources in R&D of vaccines with other manufacturers in the country, throwing its support behind India’s large vaccine manufacturing capacity.

India could have used its excellent child and mother inoculation programme and learnings from the Polio programme to reach the last mile.

India could have relied on its excellent talent pool of public health experts to guide its pandemic response and vaccine policy.