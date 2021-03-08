After PM Modi’s Inoculation, India’s Vaccine Drive Jumps 4-Fold

After having a lukewarm start to its vaccination drive, India decided to expand the priority list for the vaccine. It was declared that from 1 March onwards, private hospitals will also be allowed to vaccinate citizens over 60 years of age, and those over 45 with co-morbidities.

Eligible citizens can get their vaccine shots either from state-run health centres or from private hospitals at a cost of Rs 250. This heralded a ‘second phase’ of India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.