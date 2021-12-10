India's Omicron Tally Rises to 26 After New Case Detected in Mumbai's Dharavi

The Omicron case tally in India rose to 26, after another case was detected in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Friday, 10 December, according to the latest statistics provided by the Union health ministry.

The individual had returned from Tanzania and was not vaccinated, reported ANI, quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The individual has now been admitted to SevenHills Hospital, according to ANI.

Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal stated that all the reported Omicron cases have mild symptoms and account for 0.04 percent of the total cases detected.