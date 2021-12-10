India's Omicron Tally Rises to 26 After New Case Detected in Mumbai's Dharavi
Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal stated that all the reported Omicron cases have mild symptoms.
The Omicron case tally in India rose to 26, after another case was detected in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Friday, 10 December, according to the latest statistics provided by the Union health ministry.
The individual had returned from Tanzania and was not vaccinated, reported ANI, quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The individual has now been admitted to SevenHills Hospital, according to ANI.
Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal stated that all the reported Omicron cases have mild symptoms and account for 0.04 percent of the total cases detected.
According to the health ministry briefing, 93 international passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 since 1 December. Of these, 83 are from countries that have been designated as 'at-risk' where Omicron cases have been detected and 13 from other countries.
"Two countries had reported Omicron cases till November 24th. Now, 59 countries have reported cases of Omicron. These 59 countries have reported 2,936 Omicron cases. Besides this, 78,054 probable cases have also been detected - their genome sequencing is underway."Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry
Decline in Mask Usage, States To Increase Surveillance: Lav Aggarwal
Lav Agarwal added that the World Health Organization has highlighted that public health measures should be abided by on a continual basis, besides vaccination, and that laxity in public health measures has led to a surge in cases in Europe.
“Surveillance, effective screening, monitoring of international travellers and health infrastructure upgradation is being done. States have been notified to increase their surveillance and actively test passengers arriving from other countries.”Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry
Dr VK Paul, member of the NITI Aayog, said that the mask usage is declining in India, which is a cause for concern.
“As far as protection capability is concerned, we are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. Mask usage is declining. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important. We should learn from the global situation.”Dr VK Paul.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
