India's Omicron Tally at 415, Highest Cases Reported by Maharashtra & Delhi
India recorded 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
As India observes a rise in COVID-19 cases, the country on Friday, 25 December reported 57 new Omicron cases, taking the tally of total cases of the highly-transmissible variant to 415.
While 115 of the cases have migrated or recovered, 300 remain active.
The highest number of daily Omicron cases have been reported by Maharashtra (20), taking the tally of total Omicron cases report by the state to 108.
Maharashtra is followed by Delhi, which has reported 12 new Omicron cases on Friday.
Cases of Omicron have been reported by 15 other states and Union territories so far:
Gujarat: 43
Telangana: 38
Kerala: 37
Tamil Nadu: 34
Karnataka: 31
Rajasthan: 22
Haryana: 4
Odisha: 4
Andhra Pradesh: 4
Jammu and Kashmir: 3
West Bengal: 3
Uttar Pradesh: 2
Ladakh: 1
Uttarakhand: 1
Further, India recorded 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
"The world is witnessing the fourth surge and and the overall positivity is 6.1 percent. Therefore, we have to be on guard and we can't afford to slacken," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had stated on Thursday.
“The World Health Organisation on 7 December said that Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta, which means it has greater transmissibility. Omicron cases double within 1.5-3 days, so we have to remain vigilant with COVID-appropriate behaviour," he had said.
