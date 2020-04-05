India’s COVID-19 Death Toll at 83, Cases at 3,577: Health Ministry

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 83 and the cases climbed to 3,577 in the country on Sunday, 5 April, after 505 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.

Active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people have either been cured or discharged, and one has migrated. Seven deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry data stated.