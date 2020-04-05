India’s COVID-19 Death Toll at 83, Cases at 3,577: Health Ministry
The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 83 and the cases climbed to 3,577 in the country on Sunday, 5 April, after 505 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.
Active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people have either been cured or discharged, and one has migrated. Seven deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry data stated.
58 Fresh Positive Cases Reported in Delhi
Fifty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 503, according to Delhi government. This includes 320 who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event, 61 who have a foreign travel history and 18 people who were discharged from the hospital after recovering.
47 New Cases Reported in Rajasthan
Forty-seven fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 253. Out of the 47 cases found to be positive, 39 were found in Jaipur, according to the state’s health department.
103 Fresh Cases Reported in Mumbai
103 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 433, according to Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, reports ANI. It also announced that eight deaths were reported in the city, taking the toll to 30. 20 people were discharged, and a total of 54 have been discharged thus far.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)