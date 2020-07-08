Navy’s ‘Samudra Setu’ Op Ends After Bringing Home 3,992 Citizens

The Indian Navy has concluded its ‘Operation Samudra Setu’, a mission to bring home Indian citizens from foreign countries who were facing hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ANI reported on Wednesday, 8 July.

In total, the Navy is reported to have repatriated 3,992 Indian citizens by sea. Four Navy ships picked up Indians from Male in the Maldives, Colombo in Sri Lanka and Bandar Abbas in Iran. The passengers disembarked at Kochi, Tuticorin and Porbandar.

The majority of citizens repatriated under this operation, which ran alongside with the Vande Bharat mission bringing back Indians by plane, boarded the ships at Male. The last batch of citizens landed on 1 July.