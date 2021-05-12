Indian B.1.617 COVID-19 Variant Found in 44 Countries: WHO

The Britain, Brazil, and South Africa variants are seen as more grievous than the original version of the virus because they are either more transmissible, deadly or able to get past some vaccine protections.

WHO also pointed to "preliminary evidence" that the variant was more resistant to treatment with the monoclonal antibody Bamlanivimab, and also highlighted early lab studies indicating "limited reduction in neutralisation by antibodies", AFP reported.

However, it stressed that "real-world impacts" on the effectiveness of vaccines against the variant for instance "may be limited".