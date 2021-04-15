India Vaccine Plan: Pulling a Chain When Train's Left the Station

Well, gone is the need for these pre-approval trials on the local population. Any vaccine, that has received approvals from more stringent regulators like those in the US, UK, European Union and Japan or those that have been cleared by the World Health Organisation, will be eligible for use in India.

Remember how Pfizer eventually withdrew its application for emergency use approval in India in February 2021, when the regulators insisted on bridging trials?

They could walk in now - but the bigger question is, will they?

Also what happens to vaccines like Johnson & Johnson's game-changer 'one and done' shot, that has been stalled post rollout by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)?