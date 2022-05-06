India Reports Uptick in COVID-19 Cases With 3,545 Fresh Infections and 27 Deaths
With a daily positivity rate of 1.07 percent, the active cases in the country stood at 19,688.
India recorded another uptick in COVID-19 cases on Friday, 6 May, with 3,545 infections in the last 24 hours – an increase by 8.2 percent compared to the previous day's figures. The total cases rose to 4,30,94,938 in the country with Friday's additions.
The country also reported 27 deaths due to the virus, with the death toll reaching 5,24,002.
With a daily positivity rate of 1.07 percent, the active cases in the country stood at 19,688. The Health Ministry also reported a weekly positivity rate of 0.70 percent.
Also, 3,549 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,51,248.
Around 16.5 lakh vaccine doses against COVID-19 were also administered in the country in the last 24 hours.
India Rebuts WHO's Claim of 'Excess' Deaths
This comes amid claims made by the the World Health Organization (WHO) on 5 May that India witnessed 4.7 million "excess" COVID-19 deaths, which is 10 times the official value. India, it said, accounted for a third of COVID-19 deaths worldwide.
In its response, India rebutted WHO's use of a mathematical model to calculate the number of COVID-19 deaths, saying that the "figure is totally removed from reality."
The health ministry further said that India has an "extremely robust" system of births and deaths registration and called the WHO's system of data collection "statistically unsound and scientifically questionable".
"India has consistently questioned WHO's own admission that data in respect of seventeen Indian states was obtained from some websites and media reports and was used in their mathematical model," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.