India to Start Domestic Production of Sputnik V from August

Indian Ambassador to Russia, D Bala Venkatesh on Saturday, 22 May announced that India will begin domestic production of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik from August.

The decision comes amid vaccine shortage in the country, forcing some state governments to halt vaccination for the 18-44 age group.

Speaking to reporters in St Petersburg, Venkatesh explained that the production will take place in three phases.

As a part of the first phase, Russia has already sent a batch of fully prepared vaccines to India. In the second phase, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) – Russia’s sovereign wealth fund – will send another batch of vaccines in bulk but the filling of the vaccines into tiny glass vials will be done in India. The third phase entails the Russian side transferring the technology of Sputnik V over to India.