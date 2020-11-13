India to Get 100 Mn Oxford Vaccine Doses by Dec: Adar Poonawalla

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) chief Adar Poonawalla has said that the world's largest vaccine manufacturer has increased its production of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine named COVISHIELD, with the aim of having a 100 million doses of the shot ready by December, a Bloomberg report said. A countrywide vaccination drive could reportedly begin in the same month.

COVISHIELD has been developed at the SII Pune laboratory with a master seed from Astra Zeneca.

If final stage data from the trials of the Oxford vaccine show promising results, then Serum Institute, which has partnered with AstraZeneca to produce at least one billion doses, could receive emergency authorisation for the shot from New Delhi, Poonawalla said.

In an interview to Bloomberg on Thursday, Poonawalla said that early approval next year will allow for more vaccine production and sharing on a 50:50 basis with South Asian nations as well as the WHO-backed body purchasing vaccines for poor nations.