India Should Have Quickly Adaptable Vaccine Platforms: COVID Task Force Chief

"How soon can we create a vaccine, which is using the same platform, but is now targeted to the variant of the day?" Dr Paul asked.

He then went on to suggest that the country has to be ready "to be able to have a situation where resiliently we are able to modify the vaccines as they require".

"This may not happen every three months, but this could happen every year perhaps," he added.

Further, as per Dr Paul "...the anti-microbial resistance challenge is also crying for drug solutions."

"We are still crying for an effective drug to fight viral diseases, including COVID-19," Dr VK Pual lamented, according to PTI, as he noted that there is a need to examine how India's classical drug industry can have a roadmap and risk-taking attitude.

Further, he reportedly said that he hopes coronavirus in India is possibly moving in the direction of endemicity.

The Omicron variant, meanwhile, has arrived in India, making an appearance in states like Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, and Maharashtra. On Tuesday, India’s total tally of the new variant stood at 57.