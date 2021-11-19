India Reports 11,106 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in the Last 24 Hours

India reported 11,106 new COVID-19 cases and 459 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total COVID cases in the country stand at 3,44,89,623, while the number of active cases stands at 1,26,620, according to the Union Health Ministry update.

With 459 new fatalities, the death tally in the country climbed up to 4,65,082.

Kerala accounted for 6,111 fresh COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.