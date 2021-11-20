India Reports 10,302 Fresh Cases, 267 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

India reported 10,302 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of fresh cases reported is 7 percent less than that of Friday, 19 November, and 14 percent less than Thursday.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 1,24,868, according to the Union Health Ministry update.

With 267 new fatalities, the death tally in the country climbed up to 4,65,349.

Of the 11,787 total recoveries on Friday, 6,489 recoveries were from Kerala. Tamil Nadu continues to show a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. It recorded less than 9,000 active cases in the last 24 hours.