India Reports 10,302 Fresh Cases, 267 Deaths in Last 24 Hours
Of the 11,787 total recoveries on Friday, 6,489 recoveries were from Kerala.
India reported 10,302 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The number of fresh cases reported is 7 percent less than that of Friday, 19 November, and 14 percent less than Thursday.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 1,24,868, according to the Union Health Ministry update.
With 267 new fatalities, the death tally in the country climbed up to 4,65,349.
Of the 11,787 total recoveries on Friday, 6,489 recoveries were from Kerala. Tamil Nadu continues to show a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. It recorded less than 9,000 active cases in the last 24 hours.
The total number of vaccinations in the country now stands at 1,15,79,69,274 with about 51,59,931 vaccination doses administered on Thursday.
As of now, India has a recovery rate of 98.28 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.