India Records 1.41 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases, Omicron Tally at 3,071

As COVID-19 cases in the country show an exponential surge, India on Saturday, 8 January, recorded 1,41,986 fresh coronavirus cases, significantly higher than the 1,17,100 cases on Friday.

As many as 285 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Further, India has confirmed 3,071 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant from 27 states and Union Territories so far.

While Maharashtra tops the chart with 876 Omicron cases, Delhi has recorded 513 cases of the variant so far.