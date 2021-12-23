Omicron Cases Surge to 236 in India; Uttarakhand Reports Its First Omicron Case

India's Omicron case tally surged to 236 on Wednesday, 22 December, with states including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh reporting fresh cases of the new coronavirus variant, according to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday.

While Maharashtra reported 11 new Omicron cases in the past 24 hours, Delhi reported seven fresh cases during the period. Besides, Andhra Pradesh reported its second Omicron case, and Rajasthan reported three new cases of the new COVID-19 variant on this day, according to the Union health ministry's data.

In addition, Uttarakhand reported its first Omicron case on Wednesday, after a 23-year-old woman who returned to the state from Scotland tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant, reported news agency PTI.