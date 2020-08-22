India Meets 1 Mn COVID-19 Tests in a Day Target: Health Ministry

Each state is at least meeting the minimum WHO recommendation of 140 tests per day per million, reported HT, and the national average is 580 tests per day per million population.

Testing is paramount to curtailing the spread of the infection, and treating the infected individuals, as well as understanding the burden of the disease on the country.

According to HT, the testing lab network in the country presently consists of 1,504 labs, of which 978 labs are in the government sector and 526 are private.

Reported coronavirus cases in India are slated to cross 3 million on Saturday.