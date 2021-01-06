Health Experts Kang, Guleria & Lahariya on COVID, Vaccines & Drugs
Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, Dr Gagandeep Kang, Dr Randeep Guleria on what COVID-19 pandemic taught them.
2020 was a year of a devastating pandemic, that brought the world we live in to a standstill. But it’s also been a year of remarkable scientific achievement, never seen before collaboration and community participation.
Each country’s COVID fight tells a different and unique story – in terms of sheer numbers, India has had over 10 million coronavirus cases. India has lost over 1.5 lakh lives to COVID, but if one looks at percentages, the fatality rate remains below 1.5 percent, among the lowest in the world.
As we look back at the year that was, I am joined by some of the biggest names in public health in India today.
Dr Gagandeep Kang is a well respected virologist from CMC Vellore and the Vice Chair of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Dr Randeep Guleria, a leading pulmonologist and Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, a public health and health systems expert.
What brings them together is a book called ‘TILL WE WIN: India’s Fight Against the COVID-19 Pandemic’. Listen in.
