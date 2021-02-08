India Dispatches Covishield Vaccines to Dominica and Barbados 

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, two consignments of Covishield COVID-19 vaccines were dispatched from India to the countries of Barbados and Dominica on Sunday, 7 February, reported ANI.

Reportedly, the consignment left Mumbai at 11:35 pm on Sunday.

Prior to this, India has sent Covishield vaccines to Barbados. Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, expressed her gratefulness to the Indian government for the donation.