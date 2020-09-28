India’s COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 50 Lakh: A Look at the Numbers

India’s total recoveries have crossed the 50 lakh milestone, with an additional 74,893 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative total to 50,16,520. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days.

The country reported 82,170 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, 28 September, taking the tally to 60,74,703. The death toll increased by 1,039 to 95,542, and active cases have risen to 9,62,640.