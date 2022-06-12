ADVERTISEMENT
India Reports 8,582 New COVID-19 Cases, Active Cases at 44,513
The daily positivity rate has risen to 2.71 percent.
i
India reported 8,582 new COVID-19 cases and 4,435 recoveries on Sunday, 12 June.
Total active cases in the country have risen to 44,513, standing at 0.10 percent.
Meanwhile, 195.07 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
