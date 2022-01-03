India Reports 33,750 New COVID Cases, Omicron Tally at 1,700
Meanwhile, vaccination for children between the ages of 15 & 18 has begun in the country on Monday.
India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths on Monday, 3 January. The country's active cases stand at 1,45,582.
A total of 1,700 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union territories in India so far, as per the latest data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Meanwhile, as COVID-19 cases in India show an upward trend, children between the ages of 15 and 18 will be able to receive their coronavirus vaccine beginning Monday.
With 510, Maharashtra has the most number of Omicron cases in the country
Delhi, with 351 cases, is followed by Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), and Tamil Nadu (121)
A number of states have announced COVID curbs in the light of the rise in cases.
Vaccination for Children, Genome Sequencing Begins in Bihar Today
Vaccination for children and genome sequencing began in Bihar on Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.
"Vaccination program for children between 15-18 years of age inaugurated in Bihar from Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science, Patna. Genome sequencing started in the state from today. We'll have a meeting tomorrow to decide necessary actions to prevent COVID surge," Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.
Rs 1.15 Cr Collected for COVID Violations by Delhi Govt on Sunday
Rs 1.15 crore were collected in penalty, and 45 FIRs were lodged for offences related to violation of COVID-19 norms in Delhi on Sunday, 2 January.
'No Community Spread of Omicron in Kerala': Health Minister George
"There is no community spread (of Omicron variant) in Kerala. Out of 152 Omicron cases, 50 are from high-risk countries, 84 are from low-risk countries, and only 18 are their contacts. At present, there is nothing to worry about," Kerala Health Minister Veena George was quoted as saying by ANI.
'COVID Protection for Young India': Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya on Vaccination for Kids
"The world's largest vaccination campaign has started for children in the age group of 15 to 18 across the country from today. I thank Modi ji for giving our Young India the protection cover from coronavirus," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet, sharing a video from the vaccination drive.
