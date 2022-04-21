ADVERTISEMENT
India Records 15% Rise in COVID-19 Cases; Logs 2,380 Infections & 56 Deaths
There are 13,433 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.
i
India reported 2,380 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, 21 April - a 15 percent increase since Wednesday. This brings the active caseload to 13,433.
56 deaths were also recorded in the country on Thursday.
This comes as the national capital has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 infections over the past week. Delhi recorded 1,009 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Published:
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×