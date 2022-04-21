India Records 15% Rise in COVID-19 Cases; Logs 2,380 Infections & 56 Deaths

India reported 2,380 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, 21 April - a 15 percent increase since Wednesday. This brings the active caseload to 13,433.

56 deaths were also recorded in the country on Thursday.

This comes as the national capital has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 infections over the past week. Delhi recorded 1,009 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.