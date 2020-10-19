As India Records Spike of 55,722 Cases, Tally Reaches 75,50,273

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the death toll rose by 579 to reach 1,14,610.

India on Monday, 19 October, reported 55,722 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s tally to 75,50,273 as the death toll rose by 579 to reach 1,14,610.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,72,055 active cases across the country, while 66,63,608 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.

Meanwhile, the ICMR on Monday said that a total of 9,50,83,976 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 18 October. It added that of these, 8,59,786 samples were tested on Sunday.

