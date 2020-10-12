India Records 66k New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Crosses 71.2 Lakh

India on Monday, 12 October, reported 66,732 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 71,20,539. The death toll increased by 816 to 1,09,150.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,61,853 active cases across the country, while 61,49,535 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.