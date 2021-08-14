Decline in COVID Cases Slow, 38,667 Fresh Cases Reported in India

India reported 38,667 COVID-19 cases on 14 August, 3.6 percent lower than the number of cases reported on Friday, 13 August.

The decline in coronavirus cases in the country has been slow so far, particularly in August after the surge in the last week of July.

The overall case tally is 3,21,56,493, and India's death toll has risen to 4,30,732 with 478 fresh fatalities, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has declined to 3,87,673.

With 20,452 fresh cases, Kerala leads with the most number of COVID cases in a single day. The state also reported 114 deaths, the maximum number of cases in any state after Maharashtra.