Pfizer Applies for Emergency Use of Vaccine in India: Report

However even as Pfizer’s vaccine, which has 95% efficacy in preventing COVID-19, has been authorised in the UK and Bahrain, the pharma major’s Chairman Albert Bourla told NBC that he is not certain if the vaccine can prevent transmission of coronavirus to others.

During a recent interview, Dateline NBC host Host Lester Holt had asked Bourla if a person vaccinated with Pfizer’s candidate would be “able to transmit it to other people.”