India's Omicron Tally at 1,700; Maharashtra Continues to Report Maximum Cases
Maharahtra continues to be the state that is reporting the maximum number of Omicron cases in the country.
India's Omicron tally has surged to 1,700 in the past 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday, 3 January.
While Maharashtra reported 50 new cases of the new coronavirus variant, Kerala saw 47 fresh Omicron cases on Sunday. Rajasthan, Odisha and Tamil Nadu reported 51, 23 and 4 Omicron cases respectively, on this day as well.
With its Omicron tally at 510, Maharashtra continues to be the state that is reporting the maximum number of Omicron cases in the country. So far, a total of 23 states and union territories in India have reported Omicron cases.
Omicron Tally at States and Union Territories
Here is the Omicron case tally in various states and union territories.
Maharashtra (510), Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121), Rajasthan (120), Telangana (67), Karnataka (64), Haryana (63), Odisha (37), West Bengal (20), Andhra Pradesh (17), Madhya Pradesh (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (8), Chandigarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (2), Goa (1), Himachal Pradesh (1), Ladakh (1), Manipur (1), Punjab (1).
India meanwhile reported 33,750 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total coronavirus case tally to 3,49,22,882.
