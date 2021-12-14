49 Omicron Cases in India as Delhi, Rajasthan Detect 4 Fresh Cases Each
Four new omicron cases have been detected in Delhi, taking the total number of cases to six, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday, 14 December. India's tally meanwhile stands at 49.
He added that of the six cases, one patient has been discharged from the hospital.
Meanwhile, four more cases have been reported have been reported in Rajasthan, state Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said, taking the tally to 13.
"The health condition of these patients is stable. All previous omicron cases in the State have tested COVID negative now," he added, according to news agency ANI.
Gujarat on Monday had detected its fourth omicron case in Surat. A 42-year-old diamond trader from the gem hub of Ashwani Kumar Road tested positive for the new variant following his long travel history in South Africa.
"The patient is asymptomatic and he was initially admitted in the hospital for three days but thereafter we have placed him in home isolation," Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Health, Ashish Nayak told IANS.
On Monday, Maharashtra has also reported two more fully vaccinated people infected with the omicron variant, taking their total to 20. Both had travelled to Dubai recently and are asymptomatic. The Pune case is a 39-year old woman, while the patient from Latur is a 33-year-old male.
Kerala on Sunday reported its first omicron case, after a person from Kochi tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant. Apart from that, there are currently three omicron patients in Karnataka and one each in Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh.
(With inputs from ANI.)
