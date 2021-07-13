Kerala Student, India's 1st COVID-19 Patient, Tests Positive Again

The young medical student from Kerala, who was the first COVID-19 patient in India last year at the outset of the pandemic, has tested positive for the coronavirus once again.

The 20-year-old, who hails from Thrissur district, got her test results on 13 July, Tuesday. She had undergone an RT-PCR test as she was going to Delhi. She is presently under home quarantine.

Thrissur District Medical Officer (DMO), KJ Reena, told the media that the student's condition is stable and there are no major symptoms.